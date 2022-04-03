P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII) Short Interest Update

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the February 28th total of 1,730,000 shares. Currently, 8.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 130,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.5 days.
Shares of NASDAQ PIII opened at $8.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.22. P3 Health Partners has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $16.73.
In other P3 Health Partners news, major shareholder Michael Balkin bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $72,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
PIII has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on P3 Health Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised P3 Health Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.
