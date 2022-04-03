Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF (NYSEARCA:TRPL) Stock Price Down 0%

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF (NYSEARCA:TRPL – Get Rating) fell 0% on Friday . The company traded as low as $40.86 and last traded at $40.86. 49 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.88.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.36.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF (NYSEARCA:TRPL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 49,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 98.68% of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

