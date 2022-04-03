Pacer WealthShield ETF (BATS:PWS) Stake Lifted by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Pacer WealthShield ETF (BATS:PWS – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer WealthShield ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 719,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,928,000 after acquiring an additional 25,689 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 156,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF by 102.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer WealthShield ETF stock opened at $31.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.78 and a 200 day moving average of $32.35.

