Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PACB. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACB traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.48. 5,469,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,360,429. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.49. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $37.42. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 15.01.

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 138.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Oene Mark Van sold 41,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $590,260.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 3,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $37,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,664 shares of company stock valued at $945,255 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TFC Financial Management increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

