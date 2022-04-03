Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Receives $82.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

In related news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 23,440 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $1,529,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,359 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $92,072.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,112 shares of company stock valued at $3,692,026. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 97.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $77.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.73. Pacira BioSciences has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $77.92.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $159.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.42 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

