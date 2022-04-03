PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Gap Up to $20.05

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.05, but opened at $20.78. PagSeguro Digital shares last traded at $21.03, with a volume of 6,334 shares trading hands.

PAGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.46.

The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 56.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

