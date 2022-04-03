Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
PTN stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.41. Palatin Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $114.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Palatin Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
