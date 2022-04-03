Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Acquired by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 284.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 158.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 4,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $28.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 61.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.25. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.74 and a 52 week high of $36.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $422.17 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.35%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PAAS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The firm operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. The company was founded by Ross J.

