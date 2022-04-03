Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Receives Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their buy rating on shares of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $140.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PZZA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Papa John’s International from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stephens lowered their price objective on Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Papa John’s International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $139.60.

Shares of PZZA stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.81. The company had a trading volume of 418,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,863. Papa John’s International has a twelve month low of $88.04 and a twelve month high of $140.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,340.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.69.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 73.09% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $528.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7,000.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 200.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 115,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,456,000 after acquiring an additional 77,299 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,891,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 16,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

