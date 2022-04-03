Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Shares of Paragon 28 Inc (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) rose 6.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.95 and last traded at $17.84. Approximately 784 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 148,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.74.
FNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Paragon 28 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paragon 28 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Paragon 28 from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Paragon 28 from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Paragon 28 from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Paragon 28 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 5.29.
Paragon 28 Company Profile (NYSE:FNA)
Paragon 28 Inc is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo.
