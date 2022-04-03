Parallel Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 674 GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GFL. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 1.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 1.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in GFL Environmental by 25.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GFL Environmental stock opened at $32.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.32 and a 200-day moving average of $35.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.59 and a beta of 1.38. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.91 and a 1-year high of $43.71.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 9.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Research analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.17%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GFL. CIBC reduced their target price on GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.45.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

