Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPSC. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 207.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 47.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 17.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

SPSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price target on SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.88.

SPSC stock opened at $134.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.51 and a beta of 0.81. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.05 and a twelve month high of $174.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.20.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $102.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.54 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 11.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $456,537.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 22,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $2,534,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,400 shares of company stock valued at $11,080,636 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

