Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Transportation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:XTN opened at $86.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.72. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 52-week low of $77.94 and a 52-week high of $100.95.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.