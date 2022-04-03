Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,216 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 169.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HTGC. Compass Point lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.38.

NYSE:HTGC opened at $18.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.22. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.61.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 61.98% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

