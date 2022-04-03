Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 27.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,423,000 after acquiring an additional 93,962 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 355.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Donald J. Germano sold 23,961 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $2,643,617.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $91,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,051 shares of company stock worth $8,870,681 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DKS opened at $101.32 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.17 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.12.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.05%.

DKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $147.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.11.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

