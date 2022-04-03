Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HZNP. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 11.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,572,000 after purchasing an additional 76,061 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter worth approximately $3,085,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 14.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $2,250,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total transaction of $9,185,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 311,053 shares of company stock valued at $30,503,844. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

HZNP stock opened at $107.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.77. The stock has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 48.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $83.42 and a 1 year high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

