Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 52.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRP. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the third quarter valued at $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 512.5% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 25.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 58.1% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

TRP stock opened at $57.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $44.77 and a 1 year high of $58.31. The firm has a market cap of $56.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.87.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.708 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 188.67%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRP shares. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on TC Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.70.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

