Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $151.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Park National Corporation is the bank holding company for The Park National Bank, The Richland Trust Company, Century National Bank, The First-Knox National Bank of Mount Vernon, United Bank, N.A., Second National Bank, The Security National Bank and Trust Co. and The Citizens National Bank of Urbana. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PRK opened at $131.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Park National has a 1-year low of $108.51 and a 1-year high of $145.33. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.78.

Park National ( NYSEAMERICAN:PRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.01). Park National had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 32.35%. The company had revenue of $115.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.98 million. As a group, analysts predict that Park National will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a boost from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRK. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Park National during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Park National by 58.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park National in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 61.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park National Company Profile (Get Rating)

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

