Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Receives C$48.18 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$48.18.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PKI shares. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$53.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Parkland from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$50.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Parkland and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

TSE:PKI opened at C$36.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$33.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.71. Parkland has a twelve month low of C$31.18 and a twelve month high of C$41.89.

Parkland ( TSE:PKI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.50 billion. On average, analysts predict that Parkland will post 3.3099997 earnings per share for the current year.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

