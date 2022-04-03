Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Partner Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of Partner Communications stock opened at $8.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. Partner Communications has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $9.27.

Partner Communications ( NASDAQ:PTNR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $274.00 million for the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTNR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Partner Communications by 122.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Partner Communications by 22.0% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 683,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 123,288 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Partner Communications by 11.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Partner Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Partner Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.

