Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Party City Holdco from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.42.

Shares of NYSE:PRTY traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,270,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,578,698. Party City Holdco has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $11.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.71 million, a PE ratio of -58.49 and a beta of 3.67.

Party City Holdco ( NYSE:PRTY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 85.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Party City Holdco will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 227,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $1,470,290.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in Party City Holdco by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Party City Holdco by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 159,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Party City Holdco in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 31.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,372 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Party City Holdco Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

