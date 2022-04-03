Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Pearson is a global media conglomerate. They publish books, periodicals, reports and screen-based services for professional communities worldwide, under brand names which include the Financial Times, Pitman Publishing and Churchill Livingstone. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays started coverage on Pearson in a research note on Thursday. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pearson from GBX 720 ($9.43) to GBX 670 ($8.78) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Pearson from GBX 930 ($12.18) to GBX 900 ($11.79) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Pearson in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Pearson from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $608.50.

Pearson stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.94. 322,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,600. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pearson has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $12.39.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.1894 per share. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pearson in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,485,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Pearson by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,467,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,729,000 after purchasing an additional 34,183 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Pearson by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,154,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,098,000 after purchasing an additional 573,682 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Pearson by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,278,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,736,000 after purchasing an additional 273,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pearson by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,261,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,597,000 after purchasing an additional 294,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

About Pearson

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

