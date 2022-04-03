Peet DeFi 24 Hour Volume Reaches $35,657.00 (PTE)

Peet DeFi (PTE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Peet DeFi coin can now be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00002731 BTC on popular exchanges. Peet DeFi has a total market capitalization of $42,080.63 and $35,657.00 worth of Peet DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Peet DeFi has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00049907 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,563.86 or 0.07561520 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,234.31 or 1.00218097 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00048120 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00054577 BTC.

Peet DeFi Coin Profile

Peet DeFi’s total supply is 989,066 coins and its circulating supply is 39,728 coins. The official message board for Peet DeFi is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5285069 . Peet DeFi’s official Twitter account is @peet_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Peet DeFi’s official website is peetdecentralized.finance

Peet DeFi Coin Trading

