Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

PEN has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Penumbra from $335.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penumbra from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Penumbra from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Penumbra from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $272.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $292.11.

Shares of PEN traded up $5.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $227.33. The stock had a trading volume of 273,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 5.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,515.63 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.96. Penumbra has a 12-month low of $186.19 and a 12-month high of $320.00.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $204.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.29 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Penumbra will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 94 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.34, for a total value of $26,821.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.23, for a total value of $337,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,344 shares of company stock valued at $4,953,199 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Penumbra in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Penumbra by 48.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Penumbra in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

