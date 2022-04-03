Peony Price Hits $0.31 on Major Exchanges (PNY)

Peony (PNY) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Peony coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000659 BTC on exchanges. Peony has a total market capitalization of $55.63 million and $232,462.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Peony has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00025285 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Peony

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 180,888,072 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

