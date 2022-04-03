Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Peoples Financial Services in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $57.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ PFIS traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.82. 10,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,931. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Peoples Financial Services has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $55.00.

Peoples Financial Services ( NASDAQ:PFIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.88 million during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 36.36% and a return on equity of 10.36%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Peoples Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.87%.

In related news, Director Elisa Z. Ramirez acquired 1,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.62 per share, with a total value of $50,078.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Peoples Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Peoples Financial Services by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Peoples Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Peoples Financial Services by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Peoples Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 29.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans.

