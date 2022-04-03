PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PG&E from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on PG&E from $17.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.92.

Shares of NYSE:PCG traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.27. The stock had a trading volume of 12,890,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,679,855. PG&E has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $13.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.62.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PG&E will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 40,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $483,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter worth about $103,904,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. BetterWealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 366.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 47,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 37,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PG&E

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

