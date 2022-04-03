Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

PM opened at $96.78 on Friday. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.05. The stock has a market cap of $150.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 85.76%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1,079.3% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $778,000. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

