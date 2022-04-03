Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.73.

Shares of PSX stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.96. 3,204,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,534,219. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.91. The company has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $33.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.32%.

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,593 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 15,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 0.7% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 18,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

