Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Short Interest Down 16.1% in March

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the February 28th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 609,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

PLAB opened at $16.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Photronics has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $20.30.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Photronics had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $189.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Photronics will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 11,519 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $206,996.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 9,688 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $189,594.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 90,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,721,705 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter worth $1,048,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,726,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,348,000 after acquiring an additional 202,761 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 356,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 51,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Photronics by 174.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 103,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 65,585 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Photronics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Photronics (Get Rating)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.