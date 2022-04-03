Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Receives $31.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

PPC stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 947,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,059. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $29.70.

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 0.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

About Pilgrim's Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

