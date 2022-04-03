Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the February 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of HNW opened at $12.89 on Friday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $16.24.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund (HNW)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.