Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the February 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of HNW opened at $12.89 on Friday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $16.24.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 33,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 16.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

