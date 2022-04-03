Piper Sandler Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Community Bankshares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.59. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Community Bankshares’ FY2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FCBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Community Bankshares in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of First Community Bankshares stock opened at $28.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.56. First Community Bankshares has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $36.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.77.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $34.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.25 million. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 11.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 49.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 10.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 2,163.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

In other First Community Bankshares news, CFO David D. Brown bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.90 per share, for a total transaction of $28,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.86%.

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

