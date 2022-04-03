Piper Sandler Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Amerant Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.58. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amerant Bancorp’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMTB. Raymond James upped their target price on Amerant Bancorp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Amerant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amerant Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTB opened at $31.38 on Friday. Amerant Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $36.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.99%.

In related news, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 9,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $315,397.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director M. Gustavo Marturet sold 2,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $68,603.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,175 shares of company stock worth $1,224,598 over the last ninety days. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 15.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 22.8% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 17,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 75.3% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 114,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 49,050 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 51.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

