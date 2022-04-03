Piper Sandler Downgrades Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) to Neutral

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.19% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Midwest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of Midwest stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of -0.15. Midwest has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $50.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knott David M increased its position in Midwest by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Knott David M now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new position in Midwest during the fourth quarter valued at $1,749,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Midwest by 36.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 14,894 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Midwest during the fourth quarter valued at $724,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Midwest by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 37.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Midwest Holding, Inc engages in the provision of insurance services. It offers underwriting and marketing of life insurance and annuity products. The company was founded by Rick D. Meyer and Travis R. Meyer on October 31, 2003 and is headquartered in Lincoln, NE.

