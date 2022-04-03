Piper Sandler Downgrades Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) to Neutral

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.19% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Midwest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.
Shares of Midwest stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of -0.15. Midwest has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $50.10.
About Midwest (Get Rating)
Midwest Holding, Inc engages in the provision of insurance services. It offers underwriting and marketing of life insurance and annuity products. The company was founded by Rick D. Meyer and Travis R. Meyer on October 31, 2003 and is headquartered in Lincoln, NE.
