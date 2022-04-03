Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of TowneBank in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.59. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TowneBank’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). TowneBank had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 29.85%. The company had revenue of $160.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.24 million.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TOWN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TowneBank in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ TOWN opened at $29.99 on Friday. TowneBank has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $34.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of TowneBank by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of TowneBank by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in TowneBank by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in TowneBank by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in TowneBank by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

