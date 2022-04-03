PIXEL (PXL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $566.00

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 3rd. PIXEL has a total market cap of $1.43 million and $566.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar. One PIXEL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,056.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.48 or 0.00806428 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.72 or 0.00214037 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005370 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00023340 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

