PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) and Oncology Pharma (OTCMKTS:ONPH) Head-To-Head Analysis

Oncology Pharma (OTCMKTS:ONPH – Get Rating) and PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.4% of PLAYSTUDIOS shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of Oncology Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Oncology Pharma and PLAYSTUDIOS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncology Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A PLAYSTUDIOS 0 1 3 0 2.75

PLAYSTUDIOS has a consensus price target of $9.56, suggesting a potential upside of 95.55%. Given PLAYSTUDIOS’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PLAYSTUDIOS is more favorable than Oncology Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares Oncology Pharma and PLAYSTUDIOS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncology Pharma N/A N/A N/A PLAYSTUDIOS N/A -0.91% -0.67%

Volatility and Risk

Oncology Pharma has a beta of -3.05, meaning that its share price is 405% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PLAYSTUDIOS has a beta of -1.34, meaning that its share price is 234% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oncology Pharma and PLAYSTUDIOS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncology Pharma N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PLAYSTUDIOS $287.42 million 2.15 $10.74 million N/A N/A

PLAYSTUDIOS has higher revenue and earnings than Oncology Pharma.

Summary

PLAYSTUDIOS beats Oncology Pharma on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oncology Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oncology Pharma Inc., an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Kalos Therapeutics Inc. for exploring treatment opportunities of the COVID-19 virus. The company was formerly known as SourcingLink.net Inc. and changed its name to Oncology Pharma Inc. in June 2019. Oncology Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in San Francisco, California.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile (Get Rating)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc., a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents. Its myVEGAS Bingo to access to the rooms and resorts on the Las Vegas Strip that include MGM Grand, Bellagio, and Excalibur; myVEGAS Slots, a social casino app that offers entertainment with its library of new game content, daily challenges, and offers; POP! Slots, a social slots app to connect fans with offerings from a collection of real-world brands; myKONAMI Slots to enjoy the slot machine action; and Kingdom Boss and myVEGAS Blackjack games. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

