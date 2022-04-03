PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PLDT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

NYSE:PHI traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $34.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,547. PLDT has a 12-month low of $23.71 and a 12-month high of $38.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.43.

PLDT ( NYSE:PHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that PLDT will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.8117 per share. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. PLDT’s payout ratio is 47.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHI. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PLDT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,410,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of PLDT by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 55,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 20,322 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PLDT by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 94,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 18,955 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PLDT by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,115,000 after acquiring an additional 18,756 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PLDT by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 12,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

About PLDT (Get Rating)

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.

