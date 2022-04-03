Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $88.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Plexus’ performance has benefited from global expansion, new program wins and expanding manufacturing opportunities. Plexus won 41 manufacturing contracts during the last reported quarter, worth $271 million in annualized revenues, which is a positive. The company’s cost cutting initiatives and strong growth in higher margin engineering agreements are aiding it to strengthen its gross and operating margins over the long run. Plexus’ efforts to streamline its manufacturing facilities to optimize its operations bodes well. However, Plexus continues to suffer from global supply chain disruptions and logistics troubles which is negatively impacting top line. Customer concentration risks and stiff competition from small contractors pose headwinds. Seasonal softness in the sectoris also a concern.”

PLXS has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered Plexus from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.12.

Shares of PLXS opened at $82.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.83. Plexus has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $101.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). Plexus had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $817.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plexus will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $235,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total value of $140,488.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,231 shares of company stock worth $624,822 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLXS. FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in Plexus by 0.9% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 14,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 4,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

