PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) Downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald to Neutral

Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PolarityTE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

PTE opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.51. PolarityTE has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.97.

PolarityTE ( NASDAQ:PTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 265.02% and a negative return on equity of 102.66%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PolarityTE will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in PolarityTE in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PolarityTE during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PolarityTE during the 1st quarter worth $24,884,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 1,128.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 143,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in PolarityTE by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 13,266 shares in the last quarter. 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.

