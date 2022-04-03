PolkaDomain (NAME) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $22,839.00

PolkaDomain (NAME) traded up 14.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One PolkaDomain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000487 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PolkaDomain has traded 24.5% higher against the dollar. PolkaDomain has a total market capitalization of $710,786.57 and approximately $22,839.00 worth of PolkaDomain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00049797 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.48 or 0.07486320 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,511.94 or 1.00073228 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00047279 BTC.

PolkaDomain Profile

PolkaDomain’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,137,120 coins. PolkaDomain’s official Twitter account is @polkadomain

PolkaDomain Coin Trading

