Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $559.75.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $519.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pool during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Pool by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Pool by 134.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 1,420.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $425.03. The company had a trading volume of 418,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,608. The firm has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $454.88 and a 200-day moving average of $493.21. Pool has a 12 month low of $351.87 and a 12 month high of $582.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.59 million. Pool had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 70.81%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pool will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Pool’s payout ratio is 20.03%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

