POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NYSE:PKX traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.73. The company had a trading volume of 221,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,238. The company has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.49. POSCO has a 52 week low of $54.20 and a 52 week high of $92.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.03 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 8.70%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in POSCO by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in POSCO by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 10,255 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in POSCO by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 81,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after acquiring an additional 11,581 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in POSCO by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. grew its position in POSCO by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 12,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

