Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Cut to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock, down from their previous price target of $19.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Poshmark from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Poshmark from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Poshmark from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Poshmark in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.80.

Get Poshmark alerts:

Shares of POSH opened at $12.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day moving average is $18.27. Poshmark has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.98 million, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.31.

Poshmark ( NASDAQ:POSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.45 million. Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 30.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Poshmark will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 3,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $63,305.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 2,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $42,671.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 306,902 shares of company stock worth $4,168,343.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POSH. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the 3rd quarter worth about $141,886,000. MV Management XI L.L.C. acquired a new position in Poshmark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,364,000. Dorsey Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Poshmark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,311,000. Cross Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Poshmark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,549,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Poshmark by 920.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,856 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $10,831,000 after buying an additional 411,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

About Poshmark (Get Rating)

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.