Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $12.66, but opened at $12.19. Poshmark shares last traded at $12.42, with a volume of 12,055 shares.

Specifically, Director Hans Tung sold 110,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $1,457,391.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 2,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $42,671.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,902 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,343 over the last three months.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on POSH. Wedbush reduced their target price on Poshmark from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Poshmark from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Poshmark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Poshmark from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $940.98 million, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.27.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.45 million. Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 30.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,668 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 415.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,965 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

