PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

PRAA has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of PRA Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PRA Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAA traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,743. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.07. PRA Group has a one year low of $35.78 and a one year high of $51.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.35.

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PRA Group will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAA. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PRA Group by 46,947.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,234,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,043,000 after buying an additional 1,232,366 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in PRA Group by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,200,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,944,000 after buying an additional 1,088,315 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PRA Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,305,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in PRA Group by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 380,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,042,000 after buying an additional 220,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,933,000 after purchasing an additional 101,084 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

