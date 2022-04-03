Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jonestrading downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Preferred Apartment Communities from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.90.

Preferred Apartment Communities stock opened at $24.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.04 and its 200-day moving average is $17.33. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.01. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $25.80.

Preferred Apartment Communities ( NYSE:APTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.34. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 4.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -26.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

