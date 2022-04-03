Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Priority Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.42.

Shares of PRTH opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $444.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 0.44. Priority Technology has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $8.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.06.

Priority Technology ( NASDAQ:PRTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Priority Technology will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Priority Technology by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Priority Technology by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Priority Technology by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Priority Technology by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 11,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Priority Technology by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc is a provider of merchant acquiring and commercial payments solutions with a platform of micro services that activate and monetize vertically specialized merchant networks. It offers unique product capabilities to businesses, enterprises and distribution partners such as retail independent sales organizations, financial institutions, wholesale ISOs, and independent software vendors in the United States.

