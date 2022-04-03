Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) by 173.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,787,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,959,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,733,000. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $501,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Mountcastle sold 16,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $418,462.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,679 shares of company stock valued at $2,062,615.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Privia Health Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.

PRVA stock opened at $27.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.93 and a 1-year high of $50.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 54.01%. As a group, analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

